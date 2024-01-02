Covington, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Covington, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Carroll County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Hillsville, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
