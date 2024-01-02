Two streaking squads square off when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, winners of five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

Duke is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 126th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 215th.

The Orange average 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils allow (66.7).

Syracuse has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke put up 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (68).

The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, Duke performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.

The Orange gave up fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

Syracuse made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule