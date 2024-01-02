Two streaking squads square off when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, winners of five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
  • Duke is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 126th.
  • The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
  • Duke has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.1% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • Syracuse has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 215th.
  • The Orange average 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils allow (66.7).
  • Syracuse has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke put up 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (68).
  • The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.4).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Duke performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
  • The Orange gave up fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • Syracuse made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon W 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara W 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh W 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/10/2024 Boston College - JMA Wireless Dome
1/13/2024 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

