The Rhode Island Rams (6-5) meet the George Mason Patriots (8-2) in a clash of A-10 squads at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

George Mason Players to Watch

Sonia Smith: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Zahirah Walton: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jameson: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Teisha Hyman: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Maye Toure: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tenin Magassa: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK D'yona Davis: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Sophie Phillips: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

