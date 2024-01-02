Hampton, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hampton, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Hampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gloucester High School at Phoebus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
