Hornets vs. Kings January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (16-10) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier puts up 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Hornets.
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are receiving 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.
- Mark Williams is putting up 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 64.9% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Malik Monk averages 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.
- Keegan Murray averages 15.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.5 boards.
- Kevin Huerter averages 11 points, 2.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Hornets vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Hornets
|118.2
|Points Avg.
|111
|118.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.6
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
