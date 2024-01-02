On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (16-10) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier puts up 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Hornets.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

Mark Williams is putting up 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 64.9% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Monk averages 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 15.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.5 boards.

Kevin Huerter averages 11 points, 2.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Hornets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Hornets 118.2 Points Avg. 111 118.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.6 47.1% Field Goal % 47% 37.4% Three Point % 35.5%

