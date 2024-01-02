Domantas Sabonis and Terry Rozier are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets play at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -145) 7.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Rozier on Tuesday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 23.6.

He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Rozier's assist average -- 7.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (7.5).

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Tuesday's over/under for Miles Bridges is 21.5. That's 1.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Bridges has collected three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -106) 13.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -105)

Sabonis has recorded 19.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.1 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 7.5 per game -- is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.

De'Aaron Fox Props

De'Aaron Fox's 30 points per game are 1.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Fox averages 6.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 3.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (3.5).

