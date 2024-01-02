Hurricanes vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - January 2
The Carolina Hurricanes' (20-13-4) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the New York Rangers (25-9-1) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes are sixth in the league in scoring (123 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Carolina's total of 115 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 120 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (+26) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Hurricanes (+105)
|6
