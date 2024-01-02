How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, January 2, with the Hurricanes having won three consecutive games.
Watch the action on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Rangers attempt to take down the Hurricanes.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|2-1 NYR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes concede 3.1 goals per game (115 in total), 18th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes are sixth in the NHL in scoring (123 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|34
|15
|27
|42
|22
|17
|54.1%
|Seth Jarvis
|37
|13
|14
|27
|13
|24
|43.6%
|Martin Necas
|37
|9
|16
|25
|13
|14
|34%
|Michael Bunting
|36
|8
|17
|25
|18
|12
|35.3%
|Stefan Noesen
|37
|10
|12
|22
|8
|10
|32.7%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 94 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 120 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|35
|23
|26
|49
|31
|12
|14.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|35
|14
|23
|37
|18
|22
|52.4%
|Vincent Trocheck
|35
|9
|25
|34
|17
|21
|62.2%
|Chris Kreider
|35
|18
|15
|33
|15
|5
|32.6%
|Adam Fox
|25
|3
|21
|24
|11
|12
|-
