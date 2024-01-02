The New York Rangers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, January 2, with the Hurricanes having won three consecutive games.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 2-1 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 3.1 goals per game (115 in total), 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are sixth in the NHL in scoring (123 goals, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 34 15 27 42 22 17 54.1% Seth Jarvis 37 13 14 27 13 24 43.6% Martin Necas 37 9 16 25 13 14 34% Michael Bunting 36 8 17 25 18 12 35.3% Stefan Noesen 37 10 12 22 8 10 32.7%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 94 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 120 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players