Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
For a recap of the top performers in the NBA yesterday, including leaders in multiple statistical categories, see below.
January 2 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|Magic
|36
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Thunder
|Celtics
|36
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|Thunder
|34
|Terry Rozier
|Hornets
|Kings
|34
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|Bulls
|31
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Thunder
|30
|De'Aaron Fox
|Kings
|Hornets
|30
|Miles Bridges
|Hornets
|Kings
|27
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|Warriors
|27
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|26
January 2 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Domantas Sabonis
|Kings
|Hornets
|19
|Andre Drummond
|Bulls
|76ers
|17
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|Bulls
|15
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Thunder
|13
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|Warriors
|12
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|Pelicans
|Nets
|12
|Santi Aldama
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|11
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|Thunder
|10
|Nick Richards
|Hornets
|Kings
|10
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Nets
|Pelicans
|9
January 2 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|10
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|Bulls
|10
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Thunder
|8
|Dalen Terry
|Bulls
|76ers
|7
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Thunder
|Celtics
|7
|Chet Holmgren
|Thunder
|Celtics
|7
|Jrue Holiday
|Celtics
|Thunder
|7
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|Magic
|6
|Josh Giddey
|Thunder
|Celtics
|6
|Derrick White
|Celtics
|Thunder
|6
January 2 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Al Horford
|Celtics
|Thunder
|5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|4
|Chet Holmgren
|Thunder
|Celtics
|4
|Victor Wembanyama
|Spurs
|Grizzlies
|4
|Luguentz Dort
|Thunder
|Celtics
|3
|Julian Phillips
|Bulls
|76ers
|3
|Bismack Biyombo
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|3
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|Thunder
|3
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Pelicans
|2
|Jalen Williams
|Thunder
|Celtics
|2
January 2 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Jevon Carter
|Bulls
|76ers
|4
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|Magic
|4
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|76ers
|Bulls
|3
|Keegan Murray
|Kings
|Hornets
|3
|Jalen Williams
|Thunder
|Celtics
|3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|3
|Payton Pritchard
|Celtics
|Thunder
|2
|Andrew Wiggins
|Warriors
|Magic
|2
|Paul Reed
|76ers
|Bulls
|2
|Nathan Mensah
|Hornets
|Kings
|2
January 2 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Derrick White
|Celtics
|Thunder
|5
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Pelicans
|5
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|Magic
|4
|CJ McCollum
|Pelicans
|Nets
|4
|Tyrese Maxey
|76ers
|Bulls
|4
|Josh Giddey
|Thunder
|Celtics
|4
|P.J. Washington
|Hornets
|Kings
|3
|Trey Lyles
|Kings
|Hornets
|3
|Jose Alvarado
|Pelicans
|Nets
|3
|Terry Rozier
|Hornets
|Kings
|3
