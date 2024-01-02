Tuesday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) taking on the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-61 win, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 80, Norfolk State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-19.7)

Tennessee (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Tennessee's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while Norfolk State's is 7-4-0. The Volunteers have a 6-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.7 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Norfolk State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It grabs 34.6 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6.

Norfolk State connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

Norfolk State wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 10.7 (86th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

