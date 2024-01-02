The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when taking on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Norfolk State is 6-4 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 123rd.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.5 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, Norfolk State is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Norfolk State is averaging 28.4 more points per game at home (94.2) than on the road (65.8).
  • At home the Spartans are conceding 58.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they are on the road (70.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer trifectas away (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Virginia W 108-52 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/20/2023 @ UTEP L 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 84-65 Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.