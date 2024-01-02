The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when taking on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Norfolk State is 6-4 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 123rd.

The Spartans put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.5 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Norfolk State is 7-2.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Norfolk State is averaging 28.4 more points per game at home (94.2) than on the road (65.8).

At home the Spartans are conceding 58.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they are on the road (70.5).

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer trifectas away (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule