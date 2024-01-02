The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 106th.

The 86.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 21.5 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).

North Carolina is 9-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

Pittsburgh is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 123rd.

The Panthers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.

Pittsburgh is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.

North Carolina averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 on the road.

At home, the Panthers conceded 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.8.

Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh sunk fewer 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule