How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 106th.
- The 86.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 21.5 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).
- North Carolina is 9-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
- Pittsburgh is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 123rd.
- The Panthers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- Pittsburgh is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- North Carolina averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pittsburgh scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 on the road.
- At home, the Panthers conceded 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.8.
- Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh sunk fewer 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/9/2024
|Duke
|-
|Petersen Events Center
