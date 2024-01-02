Hurricanes vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The New York Rangers (25-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 contests for the Hurricanes, their offense has totaled 36 goals while their defense has given up 25 (they have a 6-1-3 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 15 goals (41.7% conversion rate).
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 4-4-8 record in overtime contests this season and a 20-13-4 overall record.
- In the 14 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.
- This season the Hurricanes scored just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (0-4-2) in those contests.
- Carolina has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Hurricanes have earned 40 points in their 26 games with three or more goals scored.
- Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 16 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 17-9-3 (37 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-2-1 to register seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|10th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|12th
|7th
|2.69
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|15th
|15th
|30.8
|Shots
|33.4
|4th
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|25.9
|1st
|1st
|30.91%
|Power Play %
|26.56%
|5th
|5th
|84.91%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.64%
|10th
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
