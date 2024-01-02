Russell, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Russell, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
