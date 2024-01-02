Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
- Aho has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- Aho's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|18:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|4
|0
|4
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|4
|1
|3
|18:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|17:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|24:39
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
