The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 98th.

The 79.2 points per game the Red Storm score are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).

When St. John's scores more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Butler is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at fifth.

The Bulldogs average 13.4 more points per game (83.2) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.8).

Butler is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).

Defensively the Red Storm played better in home games last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.

St. John's made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).

At home, Butler drained 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena 1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena 1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden

Butler Upcoming Schedule