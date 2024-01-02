The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.

The 83 points per game the Huskies record are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons allow (75.4).

UConn has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons score only 2.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).

When DePaul allows fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UConn fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.8.

In terms of three-pointers, UConn fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (66.4).

At home, the Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they allowed on the road (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul sunk fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule