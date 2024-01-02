How to Watch UConn vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
UConn vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
- The 83 points per game the Huskies record are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons allow (75.4).
- UConn has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
- The Blue Demons score only 2.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).
- When DePaul allows fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UConn fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
- In terms of three-pointers, UConn fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (66.4).
- At home, the Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they allowed on the road (77.4).
- Beyond the arc, DePaul sunk fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
