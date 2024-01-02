The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
  • The 83 points per game the Huskies record are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons allow (75.4).
  • UConn has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
  • The Blue Demons score only 2.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).
  • When DePaul allows fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UConn fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
  • In terms of three-pointers, UConn fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (66.4).
  • At home, the Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they allowed on the road (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul sunk fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena

