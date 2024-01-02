Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday's slate has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hawkins Arena
- Location: Macon, Georgia
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa
- TV: Peacock
