Tuesday's slate has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liacouras Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hawkins Arena
  • Location: Macon, Georgia

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer

Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

  • TV: Peacock

