Tuesday's slate has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Hawkins Arena

Hawkins Arena Location: Macon, Georgia

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer

Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

TV: Peacock