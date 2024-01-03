Augusta, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you live in Augusta, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Memorial High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Staunton, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Buffalo Gap High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Swoope, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
