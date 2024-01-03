If you live in Augusta, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson Memorial High School at Riverheads High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Staunton, VA

Staunton, VA Conference: Shenandoah

Shenandoah How to Stream: Watch Here

Staunton High School at Buffalo Gap High School