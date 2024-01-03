Bedford, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Bedford, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Bedford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staunton River High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Daleville, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
