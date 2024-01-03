There are four games featuring a Big South team on Wednesday in college basketball action.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Presbyterian Blue Hose 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Winthrop Eagles at Longwood Lancers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Radford Highlanders at High Point Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Asheville Bulldogs at South Carolina Upstate Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

