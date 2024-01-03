Carroll, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Carroll, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll County High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Salem, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.