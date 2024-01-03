Charlotte, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Charlotte, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Charlotte, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prince Edward County High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- Conference: James River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prince Edward County High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- Conference: James River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
