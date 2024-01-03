Clarke, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Clarke, Virginia today, we've got what you need here.
Clarke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rappahannock County High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Berryville, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
