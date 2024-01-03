The Creighton Bluejays (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win run when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Huskies have taken six games in a row.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up 21.1 more points per game (82.8) than the Bluejays give up (61.7).
  • UConn is 10-3 when it scores more than 61.7 points.
  • Creighton is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.
  • The 75 points per game the Bluejays average are 12.5 more points than the Huskies allow (62.5).
  • When Creighton puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 8-1.
  • When UConn gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 10-0.
  • The Bluejays are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (37.5%).
  • The Huskies shoot 50.9% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bluejays concede.

Creighton Leaders

  • Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
  • Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)
  • Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)
  • Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%
  • Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Drake W 89-78 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 UConn - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Butler W 88-62 XL Center
12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan W 111-34 Mattamy Athletic Centre
12/31/2023 Marquette W 95-64 XL Center
1/3/2024 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/7/2024 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium
1/10/2024 Providence - XL Center

