The Creighton Bluejays (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win run when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Huskies have taken six games in a row.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up 21.1 more points per game (82.8) than the Bluejays give up (61.7).

UConn is 10-3 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

Creighton is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.

The 75 points per game the Bluejays average are 12.5 more points than the Huskies allow (62.5).

When Creighton puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 8-1.

When UConn gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 10-0.

The Bluejays are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (37.5%).

The Huskies shoot 50.9% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bluejays concede.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)

17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Drake W 89-78 Knapp Center 12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena 12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena 1/3/2024 UConn - D.J. Sokol Arena 1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena

UConn Schedule