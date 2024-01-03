How to Watch the Devils vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their last game) and the Washington Capitals (off a win) will meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
The Devils-Capitals matchup can be watched on TNT, Max, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|Capitals
|4-2 WAS
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|Capitals
|6-4 WAS
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have conceded 124 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Devils' 121 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|30
|15
|29
|44
|36
|31
|36.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|35
|14
|29
|43
|19
|23
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|35
|15
|12
|27
|13
|13
|35.1%
|Luke Hughes
|35
|7
|14
|21
|28
|17
|-
|Dawson Mercer
|35
|10
|8
|18
|17
|20
|48.7%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 98 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is seventh in the NHL.
- The Capitals have 82 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 20 goals during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|35
|13
|9
|22
|13
|18
|51.7%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|35
|8
|14
|22
|20
|13
|0%
|John Carlson
|35
|1
|18
|19
|45
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|35
|11
|8
|19
|26
|25
|30.8%
|Aliaksei Protas
|34
|3
|15
|18
|15
|19
|34.5%
