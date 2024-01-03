The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their last game) and the Washington Capitals (off a win) will meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Devils-Capitals matchup can be watched on TNT, Max, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2023 Devils Capitals 4-2 WAS 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 124 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in NHL action in goals against.

The Devils' 121 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 30 15 29 44 36 31 36.9% Jesper Bratt 35 14 29 43 19 23 27.3% Tyler Toffoli 35 15 12 27 13 13 35.1% Luke Hughes 35 7 14 21 28 17 - Dawson Mercer 35 10 8 18 17 20 48.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 98 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is seventh in the NHL.

The Capitals have 82 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 20 goals during that time.

Capitals Key Players