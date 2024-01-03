The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) square off against the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils lost to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Devils' offense has scored 30 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have recorded 27 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (18.5%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 contests for the Capitals, their offense has scored 20 goals while their defense has allowed 27 (they have a 4-3-3 record in those games). In 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (24.0% success rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey game.

Devils vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Capitals 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+135)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 19-14-2 record overall, with a 4-2-6 record in contests that have required overtime.

New Jersey has 23 points (11-2-1) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Devils scored only one goal, they lost every time.

New Jersey has finished 2-2-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering five points).

The Devils have scored at least three goals in 25 games (17-7-1, 35 points).

In the 12 games when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it has an 8-3-1 record (17 points).

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 14-6-1 (29 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 5-7-0 (10 points).

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have an 18-11-6 record this season and are 6-6-12 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Washington has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-0-2 record).

The Capitals have earned 29 points in their 16 games with three or more goals scored.

Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 24 games, going 13-8-3 to record 29 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 7th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 28th 3.54 Goals Allowed 2.8 10th 11th 31.8 Shots 27.9 28th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31 20th 1st 30.28% Power Play % 12.24% 29th 23rd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 81.65% 12th

Devils vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

