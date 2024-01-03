Devils vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 3
The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) square off against the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils lost to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Devils' offense has scored 30 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have recorded 27 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (18.5%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.
In the last 10 contests for the Capitals, their offense has scored 20 goals while their defense has allowed 27 (they have a 4-3-3 record in those games). In 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (24.0% success rate).
Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey game.
Devils vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Capitals 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have a 19-14-2 record overall, with a 4-2-6 record in contests that have required overtime.
- New Jersey has 23 points (11-2-1) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Devils scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- New Jersey has finished 2-2-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering five points).
- The Devils have scored at least three goals in 25 games (17-7-1, 35 points).
- In the 12 games when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it has an 8-3-1 record (17 points).
- In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 14-6-1 (29 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 5-7-0 (10 points).
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have an 18-11-6 record this season and are 6-6-12 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Washington has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Capitals registered just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).
- When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-0-2 record).
- The Capitals have earned 29 points in their 16 games with three or more goals scored.
- Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 24 games, going 13-8-3 to record 29 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|7th
|3.46
|Goals Scored
|2.34
|31st
|28th
|3.54
|Goals Allowed
|2.8
|10th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|27.9
|28th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31
|20th
|1st
|30.28%
|Power Play %
|12.24%
|29th
|23rd
|77.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.65%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Devils vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.