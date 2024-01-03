Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Fairfax, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Independence High School - Ashburn
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: McLean, VA
- Conference: District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
