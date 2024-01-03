Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Jan. 3, 2024
Falls Church, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manassas Park High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
