How to Watch George Mason vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- George Mason has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 220th.
- The Patriots record just 3.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Explorers allow (71.8).
- When George Mason puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 8-0.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, George Mason scored 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did away from home (64.2).
- Defensively the Patriots played better at home last year, ceding 65.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, George Mason performed better at home last year, sinking 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|W 84-60
|EagleBank Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulane
|W 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-69
|EagleBank Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/6/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/9/2024
|VCU
|-
|EagleBank Arena
