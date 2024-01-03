The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

George Mason has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Patriots are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 220th.

The Patriots record just 3.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Explorers allow (71.8).

When George Mason puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 8-0.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, George Mason scored 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did away from home (64.2).

Defensively the Patriots played better at home last year, ceding 65.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, George Mason performed better at home last year, sinking 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule