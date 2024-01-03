The New York Knicks (18-15) play the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Bulls 109

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 9.5)

Bulls (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.6)

Knicks (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

The Knicks have covered the spread more often than the Bulls this season, putting up an ATS record of 17-16-0, compared to the 17-18-0 record of the Bulls.

New York covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (57.1%).

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (18 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Bulls are 8-13, while the Knicks are 11-4 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are 13th in the NBA with 115.2 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 15th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.

New York is playing well in terms of rebounding, as it ranks fifth-best in the league in boards (45.2 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.8 per contest).

Looking at assists, the Knicks are averaging only 23.6 dimes per game (third-worst in league).

New York is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Knicks are sinking 12.9 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They have a 37.5% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the third-worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). Defensively, they are eighth (112 points conceded per game).

Chicago collects 43.4 rebounds per game and give up 44.5 boards, ranking 20th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

At 23.3 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the league.

Chicago is the second-best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.6) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.9).

With 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Bulls are 24th and 23rd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

