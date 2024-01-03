Knicks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (18-15) face the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC and MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In 22 of 33 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 218.5 points.
- New York has an average point total of 228.9 in its outings this year, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.
- New York has won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New York has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 80% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 21 of 35 outings.
- Chicago has a 221.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, three more points than this game's point total.
- Chicago has a 17-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +310 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 24.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Knicks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Knicks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Bulls Prediction
|Knicks vs Bulls Players to Watch
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|22
|66.7%
|115.2
|224.7
|113.7
|225.7
|225.8
|Bulls
|21
|60%
|109.5
|224.7
|112
|225.7
|221.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Knicks have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- In home games, New York owns a better record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-10-0).
- The Knicks record 115.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls give up.
- New York is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall when scoring more than 112 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Bulls have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- This year, Chicago is 10-10-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).
- The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 113.7 points.
Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|17-16
|3-1
|18-15
|Bulls
|17-18
|4-3
|18-17
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Knicks
|Bulls
|115.2
|109.5
|13
|28
|13-8
|11-1
|14-7
|9-3
|113.7
|112
|15
|8
|11-4
|12-8
|12-3
|13-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.