The New York Knicks (18-15) face the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 218.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 22 of 33 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 218.5 points.

New York has an average point total of 228.9 in its outings this year, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

New York has won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New York has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 80% chance to win.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 21 of 35 outings.

Chicago has a 221.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, three more points than this game's point total.

Chicago has a 17-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +310 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 24.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 22 66.7% 115.2 224.7 113.7 225.7 225.8 Bulls 21 60% 109.5 224.7 112 225.7 221.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Knicks have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

In home games, New York owns a better record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-10-0).

The Knicks record 115.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls give up.

New York is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Bulls have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

This year, Chicago is 10-10-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Knicks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 17-16 3-1 18-15 Bulls 17-18 4-3 18-17

Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Knicks Bulls 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 14-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-8 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

