The injury report for the New York Knicks (18-15) heading into their game against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) currently features two players. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks came out on top in their most recent game 112-106 against the Timberwolves on Monday. Julius Randle totaled 39 points, nine rebounds and zero assists for the Knicks.

The Bulls fell in their most recent game 110-97 against the 76ers on Tuesday. The Bulls got a team-leading 16 points from DeMar DeRozan in the loss.

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malachi Flynn PG Out Ankle 5.1 2.1 2.4 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -9.5 218.5

