The New York Knicks (18-15) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games New York shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Knicks put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.2) than the Bulls allow (112).

New York is 14-7 when scoring more than 112 points.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (48%).

Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Bulls put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Chicago is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Knicks are posting 0.7 fewer points per game (114.8) than they are on the road (115.5).

New York gives up 109 points per game at home this year, compared to 116.7 on the road.

At home, the Knicks are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are away from home (12.9). Meanwhile, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to on the road (36.8%).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls average 109.7 points per game, 0.4 more than on the road (109.3). Defensively they concede 108.5 points per game at home, 8.2 less than on the road (116.7).

At home the Bulls are collecting 23.6 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (22.9).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out For Season Ankle Malachi Flynn Out Ankle

