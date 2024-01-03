Julius Randle and DeMar DeRozan are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls square off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 26.5 point total set for Randle on Wednesday is 2.5 more than his season scoring average (24).

He has collected 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.7 assists per game this year, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Randle has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -112) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Wednesday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 0.1 less than his season average.

His rebounding average -- four per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brunson has collected 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +104)

OG Anunoby's 15.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Anunoby, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's over/under for DeRozan is 22.5 points, 0.3 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

DeRozan averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than Wednesday's over/under.

DeRozan's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 17.6 points Coby White has scored per game this season is 3.9 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (21.5).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

White has averaged 4.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

White has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

