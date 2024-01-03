The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)

Heat (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)

Lakers (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Heat's .455 ATS win percentage (15-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it more often (52.9% of the time) than Miami (48.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 14-7, a better tally than the Heat have put up (5-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are putting up 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.7 points per contest on defense (16th-ranked).

With 43.6 boards per game, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, averaging 27.4 per game.

Los Angeles ranks 20th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.

While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat put up 113 points per game and allow 112, ranking them 21st in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.

On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). But it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.1 per game).

The Heat are 17th in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.

Miami commits 12.5 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023-24 the Heat are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

