Lakers vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
- The Heat's .455 ATS win percentage (15-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it more often (52.9% of the time) than Miami (48.5%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 14-7, a better tally than the Heat have put up (5-9) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Lakers are putting up 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.7 points per contest on defense (16th-ranked).
- With 43.6 boards per game, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, averaging 27.4 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks 20th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.
- While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.
Heat Performance Insights
- The Heat put up 113 points per game and allow 112, ranking them 21st in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.
- On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). But it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.1 per game).
- The Heat are 17th in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.
- Miami commits 12.5 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.
- In 2023-24 the Heat are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).
