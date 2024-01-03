The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 228.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 229 in its games this year, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 15-19-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.

Miami has had an average of 225 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami is 15-18-0 against the spread this year.

The Heat have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 55.9% 114.2 227.2 114.7 226.7 229.4 Heat 13 39.4% 113 227.2 112 226.7 222

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over their last 10 contests.

Eight of Lakers' last 10 games have hit the over.

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-0).

The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).

Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Miami has been better against the spread on the road (10-8-0) than at home (5-10-0) this season.

The Heat score an average of 113 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 10-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Lakers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-19 5-3 18-16 Heat 15-18 3-3 16-17

Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights

Lakers Heat 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-11 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.