Lakers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 229 in its games this year, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 15-19-0 this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.
- Miami has had an average of 225 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Miami is 15-18-0 against the spread this year.
- The Heat have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Miami has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Prediction
|Lakers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|55.9%
|114.2
|227.2
|114.7
|226.7
|229.4
|Heat
|13
|39.4%
|113
|227.2
|112
|226.7
|222
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Eight of Lakers' last 10 games have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-0).
- The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).
- Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Miami has been better against the spread on the road (10-8-0) than at home (5-10-0) this season.
- The Heat score an average of 113 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers allow.
- When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 10-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-19
|5-3
|18-16
|Heat
|15-18
|3-3
|16-17
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Lakers
|Heat
|114.2
|113
|17
|21
|9-6
|10-6
|11-4
|13-3
|114.7
|112
|16
|8
|10-5
|12-11
|12-3
|16-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.