Lakers vs. Heat Injury Report Today - January 3
See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17), which currently has six players listed (including LeBron James), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Lakers are coming off of a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans in their most recent game on Sunday. In the Lakers' loss, James led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding five rebounds and eight assists).
The Heat's last outing on Monday ended in a 121-104 loss to the Clippers. Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 21 points for the Heat in the loss.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1.0
|3.0
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Groin
|6.8
|2.6
|1.6
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|25.3
|12.3
|3.2
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Questionable
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|25.3
|7.5
|7.4
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|21.0
|5.0
|4.5
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10.0
|2.7
|3.0
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Jaw
|6.0
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
Lakers vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-6.5
|228.5
