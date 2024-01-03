How to Watch the Lakers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) hit the court against the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Heat
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Prediction
|Lakers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Heat Player Props
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Los Angeles is 13-5 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.
- The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 112 points, it is 11-4.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Miami has put together a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Heat average only 1.7 fewer points per game (113) than the Lakers allow (114.7).
- When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 13-3.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Lakers are averaging 2.6 more points per game (115.7) than they are on the road (113.1).
- In home games, Los Angeles is giving up 12.9 fewer points per game (107.5) than on the road (120.4).
- The Lakers are sinking 10.9 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.8 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (116.7) than on the road (109.9), but also give up more at home (116.5) than away (108.3).
- At home, Miami allows 116.5 points per game. Away, it concedes 108.3.
- The Heat pick up one more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.5).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Calf
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Illness
|D'Angelo Russell
|Out
|Tailbone
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Back
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
