Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat meet at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: +136)

The 29.5 point total set for Davis on Wednesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (25.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Davis' 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -112) 2.5 (Over: +140)

LeBron James' 25.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 7.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Wednesday.

James has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Wednesday's over/under (8.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Austin Reaves Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: -112) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 4.4 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Reaves' assist average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

Reaves' 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +122)

The 22.0 points Adebayo scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo has dished out 4.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 16.5 point total set for Jaime Jaquez on Wednesday is 2.8 more than his season scoring average (13.7).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

Jaquez has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

