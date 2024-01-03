The Longwood Lancers (2-10) will look to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 55.8 points per game, 26.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Lancers allow.

The Lancers average only 0.1 more points per game (61.3) than the Eagles allow (61.2).

When Longwood totals more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.

Winthrop is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

The Lancers are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (39%).

The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lancers have conceded.

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Adriana Shipp: 9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Malea Brown: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Janay Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Kiki McIntyre: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Longwood Schedule