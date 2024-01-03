Wednesday's game that pits the Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Longwood vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 73, Longwood 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-3.3)

Winthrop (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Winthrop has gone 5-7-0 against the spread, while Longwood's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. The Eagles have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lancers have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Winthrop is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Longwood has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers put up 78.5 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (17th in college basketball). They have a +237 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Longwood comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 13.1 boards. It pulls down 41.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4.

Longwood knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Longwood wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 12.1 (207th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.2.

