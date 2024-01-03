The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 40.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Longwood is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 95th.
  • The Lancers score 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).
  • Longwood has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Longwood scores 82.4 points per game at home, and 74 away.
  • At home, the Lancers give up 58.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 67.6.
  • Longwood drains more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (30.6%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 VMI W 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 79-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton L 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 Charleston Southern - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/11/2024 Radford - Joan Perry Brock Center

