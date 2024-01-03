The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 40.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Longwood is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 95th.

The Lancers score 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).

Longwood has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood scores 82.4 points per game at home, and 74 away.

At home, the Lancers give up 58.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 67.6.

Longwood drains more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (30.6%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule