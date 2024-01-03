How to Watch Longwood vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 40.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Longwood is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 95th.
- The Lancers score 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).
- Longwood has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood scores 82.4 points per game at home, and 74 away.
- At home, the Lancers give up 58.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 67.6.
- Longwood drains more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (30.6%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|W 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 79-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 78-69
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/11/2024
|Radford
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
