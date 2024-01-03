The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) will host the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Winthrop vs. Longwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Longwood has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Lancers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Winthrop has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Eagles' 13 games have hit the over.

