Wednesday's game features the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) and the Longwood Lancers (2-10) facing off at Joan Perry Brock Center (on January 3) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Winthrop, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lancers suffered a 76-59 loss to Norfolk State.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 67, Longwood 62

Longwood Schedule Analysis

When the Lancers took down the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 301 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 75-72, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Longwood is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

The Lancers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (five).

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Adriana Shipp: 9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Malea Brown: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Janay Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Kiki McIntyre: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have been outscored by 20.8 points per game (scoring 61.3 points per game to rank 257th in college basketball while giving up 82.1 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -249 scoring differential overall.

