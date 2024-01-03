How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Providence Stats Insights
- This season, the Friars have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
- Providence is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 97th.
- The Friars put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69.0).
- Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 38.0% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
- Seton Hall is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 287th.
- The Pirates average 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow (63.9).
- When Seton Hall gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 7-3.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Providence posted 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did away from home (73.9).
- Defensively the Friars played better in home games last year, ceding 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
- At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.9.
- Beyond the arc, Seton Hall drained fewer trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.