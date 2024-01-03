The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

This season, the Friars have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.

Providence is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 97th.

The Friars put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69.0).

Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 38.0% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.

The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 287th.

The Pirates average 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow (63.9).

When Seton Hall gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 7-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Providence posted 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did away from home (73.9).

Defensively the Friars played better in home games last year, ceding 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.9.

Beyond the arc, Seton Hall drained fewer trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule