The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

  • This season, the Friars have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
  • Providence is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 97th.
  • The Friars put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69.0).
  • Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 38.0% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Seton Hall is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 287th.
  • The Pirates average 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow (63.9).
  • When Seton Hall gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 7-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Providence posted 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did away from home (73.9).
  • Defensively the Friars played better in home games last year, ceding 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Seton Hall drained fewer trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Missouri W 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn W 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 @ Xavier L 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 Marquette - Prudential Center
1/9/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

