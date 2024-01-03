The High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Radford is 8-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at third.

The 73.5 points per game the Highlanders put up are only 0.9 more points than the Panthers give up (72.6).

Radford is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is averaging 84.2 points per game this season at home, which is 19.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (65).

The Highlanders are surrendering 60.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (75).

Radford is making 8.6 threes per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 11.8% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule