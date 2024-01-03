The High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Radford is 8-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at third.
  • The 73.5 points per game the Highlanders put up are only 0.9 more points than the Panthers give up (72.6).
  • Radford is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • Radford is averaging 84.2 points per game this season at home, which is 19.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (65).
  • The Highlanders are surrendering 60.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (75).
  • Radford is making 8.6 threes per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 11.8% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell W 70-63 Sojka Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ West Virginia W 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Clemson L 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 High Point - Dedmon Center
1/11/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/13/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

