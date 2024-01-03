The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. High Point matchup in this article.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Radford (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Radford (-1.5) 146.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Radford vs. High Point Betting Trends

Radford has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

High Point is 11-2-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.