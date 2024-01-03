Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) meeting the High Point Panthers (9-4, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Radford vs. High Point Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Players to Watch

  • Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Players to Watch

  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Duke Miles: 18.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trae Benham: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. High Point Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
192nd 74.6 Points Scored 85.5 19th
83rd 66.9 Points Allowed 71.8 205th
120th 38.1 Rebounds 45.9 1st
203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.4 42nd
126th 8.1 3pt Made 9.6 34th
263rd 12.4 Assists 13.1 218th
127th 11.2 Turnovers 11.0 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.