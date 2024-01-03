The Radford Highlanders' (4-10) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the High Point Panthers (5-8) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 54.6 points per game are 16.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.

High Point's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.6 points.

The Panthers put up 5.1 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Highlanders give up (65.1).

High Point is 2-3 when scoring more than 65.1 points.

When Radford gives up fewer than 60.0 points, it is 4-1.

The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Highlanders allow defensively.

The Highlanders shoot 36.0% from the field, just 5.7 lower than the Panthers concede.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57) Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 4.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Radford Schedule